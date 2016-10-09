Levy Green’s losing streak continues after departure of manager Hunt

Leverstock Green’s losing run continued on Saturday following the midweek departure of ther manager Paul Hunt.

Mr Hunt left the club last Wednesday, following Green’s 1-0 defeat at home to SSML Premier bottom side London Tigers on Tuesday.

On Saturday Green were under the guidance of interim manager and head coach Scott Dash but lost 3-1 at home to a Sun Sports side managed by former Leverstock boss Tim O’Sullivan and containing several former Green players.

It was an evenly-contested game throughout, but two second-half goals from former Levy striker Chris Blunden turned the game in Sun’s favour.

The first half saw plenty of effort from both sides. In the 15th minute Curtis Donaldson hit a shot just wide, and Dominic David came closest to scoring for Sun in the 41st minute with a shot from the edge of the box that was turned wide by Liam Jahn.

Sun keeper Matt Evans had to produce his first important save in the 57th minute when Karl Davidson got on the end of a Jonathan Lacey corner with a good shot. The deadlock was broken on the hour, as a cross from the left found Blunden in the box, and he took on a couple of defenders before finding the space to hit a shot that went in off the post. The second goal came on 72 minutes as a corner was not cleared, and Blunden turned on the edge of the six-yard box before shooting low into the corner of the net.

There was hope of a Leverstock comeback when they pulled a goal back with seven minutes remaining, Donaldson’s pass put Brima Johnson through to slot the ball past Evans.

However, a minute from time Leverstock were caught on the break from their own corner. Another old boy Tommy Walsh brought the ball out of defence and played it forward to Blunden, who took on a defender before squaring to find David in acres of space to shoot home the third Sun goal.

It is hoped that Scott Dash will have the full squad to select from for next Saturday’s home match against one of the expected title contenders, Welwyn Garden City.