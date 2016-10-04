Levy Green let two goal lead slip at Biggleswade

Leverstock Green let a two goal lead slip to go down 3-2 late on at Biggleswade United in the SSML on Saturday.

Levy took the lead in the 10th minute as Curtis Donaldson latched onto a short back pass and sent a lob over home keeper Tom Wyant from close range that dipped just under the crossbar.

It was 2-0 with quarter of an hour gone. Donaldson received the ball just inside the opposition half and went on a run at goal before hitting a fierce shot from 20 yards which keeper Tom Wyant could only parry away and Brima Johnson followed up to net the rebound.

United were back into the match in the 19th minute. Charlie Joy found himself in space, cut inside and hit a shot past Liam Jahn from the edge of the box.

The home side were on top for the rest of the half, with Sergio Urbano bringing a save out of Jahn with a shot on 21 minutes, and Kevin Owusu hitting a shot inches wide on 27 minutes.

Biggleswade continued to have more of the ball in the second half, although they did not trouble the Green defence too much.

The turning point came on 78 minutes when George Biggadike was penalised for a foul to give Biggleswade a free kick just outside the box. Leverstock had a wall lined up, but as the ball was played sideways to Elliott, his shot went straight through the wall to leave Jahn motionless as the ball flew into the net.

Three minutes later the comeback was complete as Joy crossed into the box and Josh Sturniolo sidefooted the ball home.

There was some hope for Leverstock when the hosts were reduced to ten men four minutes from time, as substitute Antonio Mitri was shown a straight red card for a tackle from behind on Johnson. However they could not find an equaliser.

Paul Hunt’s side are back in action on Tuesday when they host London Tigers in a league match. They are then at home to Sun Sports on Saturday.