Levy Green break winless FA Vase run in style

Leverstock Green broke a five year winless run in the FA Vase in style with a 4-0 win at Harefield United on Saturday.

Levy started the match well with Curtis Donaldson and George Biggadike going close early on while Karl Davidson had a shot cleared off the line.

They finally made the breakthrough on 35 minutes. Biggadike exchanged passes with Donaldson in a break down the right before hitting a shot from a narrow angle past Ballheimer for the opening goal.

Within five minutes of the restart they were two to the good. Across from Davidson found Jonathan Lacey at the far post, and Leverstock’s top scorer again showed composure as he slid the ball under the diving Ballheimer to extend his scoring streak to five first team games.

Just over a minute later a pass from Lacey put Donaldson through on goal. Donaldson tried to chip Ballheimer, but the keeper reached up an arm to palm it away. The rebound fell nicely for Bowers, who rolled the ball home from the edge of the box for a 3-0 Leverstock lead.

It was 4-0 just before the hour as Brima Johnson kept possession of the ball on a determined solo run past several defenders before slotting the ball past Ballheimer, who got a hand to it but couldn’t prevent the ball rolling back over the line.

Karl Davidson came close to adding a fifth goal when his lob came back off the post. Davidson was first to the rebound and had a second effort, but this one went across goal and wide.

A minute later Davidson had another chance in the box, but laid it back for Donaldson, who shot just wide. There was another near miss two minutes from time as substitute Oliseh Okwudi headed just wide from a corner.

Paul Hunt was very pleased with his side’s display – their third straight win in all competitions – and they now await the outcome of Monday’s draw for the First Round proper.

The Green side now have a well-deserved week’s rest before next Saturday’s visit to Biggleswade United for an SSML match. They then host London Tigers on Tuesday.

Harefield United: 1. Jacob Ballheimer, 2. Ben Payne (15. Elliot Dobbs 48 mins), 3. Steven Green, 4. Henry Clarkson, 5. Rob Ratcliffe, 6. Luke Baldwin, 7. Harry McCorkell, 8. Darrell Harris, 9. Josh Collis (12. Triantafilos Skapetis 52 mins), 10. Adam Willis (14. Samuel Shaw 52 mins), 11. Karl Swan. Subs not used: 16. Kadeem Roderique, 17. Bradley Luckett.

Leverstock Green: 1. Liam Jahn, 2. Kendall Allen, 3. Brima Johnson, 4. Karl Thomas, 5. Shane Wood, 6. George Biggadike, 7. Karl Davidson (17. Oliseh Okwudi 81 mins), 8. Ben Darby, 9. Curtis Donaldson, 10. Lewis Bowers (16. Louis Smith 61 mins), 11. Jonathan Lacey (14. Luke Marsh 72 mins). Subs not used: 12. Ryan Luke, 15. Zak Howells.