Levy bounce back with Challenge Trophy victory after FA Cup replay exit

Two goals from Jonathan Lacey and one from the returning Nick Jackson saw Leverstock Green to a 3-0 win at Mursley United in Saturday’s SSML Challenge Trophy first-round tie.

The Green got off to an ideal start with a goal in the seventh minute. Ross Adams threaded a pass to Lacey, who outpaced the last defender and took the ball past keeper Sam Jay before slotting into the empty net.

Nick Jackson, who had come on as a 21st minute sub to replace the injured Louie Leong, added to his tally of ten Leverstock goals from 12 years ago, as he ran onto a superb pass from Lacey and rounded the keeper to put Leverstock 2-0 up in the 34th minute.

Just before the hour a clumsy challenge from James Wardell brought down Jackson in the box and Lacey made no mistake from the spot kick for 3-0.

The win helped wipe away the disappointment of The Green’s FA Cup exit to Aylesbury United last Wednesday when the Ducks ran out 4-1 winners in the preliminary round replay at The Meadow.

Leverstock played well at times, but the Ducks deserved their place in the next round.

The hosts opened the scoring in the seventh minute but The Green levelled in the 23rd. Chris Marsh hit a superb curling shot from the edge of the box which came back off the inside of the post where Lacey was on hand to divert the rebound into the net.

That was as close as they came, as the Ducks added another three to wrap up the tie.

Levy were due to travel to Biggleswade FC last night (Tuesday) and they then host Crawley Green this Saturday.