Leverstock can consolidate 11th with two games to go

Leverstock Green and Sun Sports shared the points in a hard-fought 2-2 draw in Saturday’s SSML Premier Division encounter, two days after The Green made it through to the semi-finals of the St Mary’s Cup after a 2-1 win at Oxhey Jets in Thursday night’s quarter final.

They will be at home to Tring Athletic in the semi-final next Tuesday, May 2.

Leverstock extended their unbeaten run to six games with the draw at Sun.

With players and management on both sides having been involved with the other club, it was always going to be a close affair.

Leverstock took the lead in the 11th minute when Curtis Donaldson played in Brima Johnson, who drilled the ball across goal for Jonathan Lacey to come in at the far post and sidefoot his 29th of the season.

Former Green player Tommy Walsh was just wide with a free-kick for Sun in the 14th minute, but Leverstock were unlucky not to take a 2-0 lead in the 24th minute. Lacey ran in behind the defence to get on the end of a through ball from Lewis Davis, and did everything right as he took the ball past keeper Matt Evans and directed it towards the empty net, but he was denied by a brilliant goalline clearance from former Green defender Damion Cruickshank, who had an outstanding game.

The scores were levelled in the 33rd minute when Andrew Brennan chipped a pass to Karl Penny, who took it down and hit an unstoppable shot past Liam Jahn.

Having been second best up to this point, Sun then had a good spell with Kyle Johnson having a shot palmed away by Jahn, and Jack Johnson hitting a shot over the bar.

With the scores level at half-time, Sun forced a save out of Jahn in the opening minute of the second half.

Leverstock had more of the play in the early part of the half. On 51 minutes Brima Johnson made a solo run into the box and laid off to Davis, who shot over. Ross Adams came off the bench in the 54th minute and minutes later was clean through on goal but was denied by Evans.

Having looked on top, Leverstock found themselves behind in the 65th minute. Lawrence and Penny challenged for the ball in the Green box, with the referee awarding a penalty. Jack Johnson netted the spot kick against one of his former clubs to put Sun 2-1 up.

Their lead lasted less than three minutes as a well-worked move from Donaldson and Lacey ended with Adams shooting home an equaliser to level things up at 2-2.

The point moved Leverstock back up into 11th place, a position they will secure with either a win at Hadley tonight (Wednesday) or a point from this Saturday’s league closer at home against Crawley Green.