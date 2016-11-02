Ladies lose after explosive start

Poor defending ultimately saw Hemel Ladies lose 5-3 to Wimbledon Development after an explosive start to this league match at Vauxhall Road on Sunday.

Charlene Turturici’s shot in the first minute was saved but in the visitors’ first attack Lucia Garcia Lecvona burst through the Hemel defence to put her side in the lead.

Hemel hit back within 60 seconds as striker Lucia Haliwell netted from close range.

And it only took a further four minutes before they were ahead, as midfielder Natasha McConville netted after being put through.

However, it is said that a team is most vulnerable just after they have just scored and this happened inside two minutes as south-west London striker Georgia Heasman, netted for 2-2.

The match became a cagier affair with a couple of chances for either side.

In the 31st minute fine keeping from Gorin saw her keep out Megan Smith. However,a minute later Heasman netted her second, when put through, to give the visitors a halftime 3-2 lead.

The sides were level again just past the hour as Charlene went across to the left wing to take an in-swinging corner that was touched home by a defender in a crowded penalty area.

However Heasman scored again within a minute to complete her hat-trick, to restore Wimbledon’s lead.

In the same minute Heasman nearly scored her fourth of the afternoon, but shot wide of the left post.

The game was done for Hemel when Heasman was left on her own on the right wing, and spectacularly lobbed Gorin into the top left-hand side of the net.

Hemel are next in action on Sunday with a home match at Leverstock Green FC’s ground against AFC Phoenix.