Kings Langley stay unbeaten on the road

Kings Langley kept their Southern League Premier away record intact with a 1-0 win at Cirencester Town on Saturday.

On a pristine playing surface, in the picturesque original Roman capital of Britain, Kings were quickly into their stride, soon stretching the Centurions’ rear guard with some neat interplay.

As early as the third minute David Hutton and Steve Ward combined to give Immanuelson Duku an opportunity which Matt Liddiard cleared off the line. The hosts responded, forcing successive corners which were gathered confidently by Kings’ 18 year old custodian, Danny Boness , making his league debut.

David Hutton was starting to influence the midfield, sending Lewis Toomey through to drag his shot just wide, but the deadlock was broken just before halftime when Duku switched the ball inside following a corner and the predatory Toomey was on hand to flick the ball past Harvey Rivers to give Kings the lead.

Cirencester opened the second period with real purpose and a rasping drive by Adam Connolly skimmed the Kings bar straight from the kick off.

Fifteen minutes later, a great saving tackle by Calum Adebiyi resulted in a match ending injury and Kings were also to lose playmaker Hutton shortly after, but the visitors were in the ascendancy and creating regular opportunities with both Josh Chamberlain and Steve Ward going close.

The move of the match, however, was a five man interchange which culminated in Duku firing just over. The home side’s introduction of Kalum Youngsam certainly added potency to their attack, but Kings’ defence, in which the central trio of Johnson, Anthony and Adebiyi had been solid all afternoon and remained equal to the threat, even after the departure of the latter.

They also maintained their attacking intentions and the late introduction of Oran Swales saw him make an immediate impact by setting up Lewis Toomey for an opportunity which Rivers saved well.

Cirencester kept pressing to the end but Kings remained resolute and it was perhaps fitting that the last meaningful action was reserved for the goal scoring combination of Duku and Toomey when great interplay between the pair resulted in the latter firing a fierce drive towards the top corner which Rivers brilliantly turned over.

Kings are back in action on Tuesday when they host Basingstoke.