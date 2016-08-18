Kings Langley outplay Waders to win first Premier match

Kings Langley turned on the style to outplay Biggleswade Town and secure their first win in the Southern League Premier on Tuesday.

On a pitch of Crown Bowling green standards, Kings were finally able to demonstrate the qualities that have been the foundation of their rapid rise through the divisions and win 4-0.

A similar formation to the previous match saw Lewis Toomey and Immanuelson Duku again paired up front and this time Toomey was the provider, with an astute through ball from a Callum Adebiyi pass which Duku ran on to and took past defender and keeper, netting with confidence on 16 minutes.

Four minutes later it was his persistence, after approach work by Lewis Toomey and Dean Hitchcock, that doubled the lead when he chased a seemingly lost cause to outmuscle Russell Short and place a precision shot past keeper Ian Brown.

Robbie Parker had a shot tipped round the post by Xavi Comas and Gavin Hoyte put a header just over as the Waders tried to find a way back, while Callum Adebiyi came close at the other end.

Any thoughts of again letting a two goal lead disappear were quickly dispelled as the central midfield trio of Gary Connolly, Dean Hitchcock and Ollie Cox simply took control after the interval.

The new wing back pairing of Jack Pattison, back after a lengthy injury and Jack Waldren, making his debut, grew in confidence as the match progressed, culminating in King’s third goal by the latter on the hour.

Ollie Cox swung a high centre into the box, the keeper got his punch to the ball above the head of Toomey, only for it to fall to Waldren on the edge of the box to fire home via post and Brown’s fingertips.

Town’s woes increased when Craig Daniel was shown a straight red for a high challenge that left Cox with sore ribs and Inih Effiong blasted over in a rare attack.

Kings introduced Sean Coughlan, David Hutton and Oran Swales and they combined for Coughlin to blast home a Swales cross for the fourth as the substitutions increased the visitors dominance.

A breath-taking all round performance that went a long way to answering some of the questions asked by the management.

Kings host Frome on Saturday.