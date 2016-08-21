Kings Langley battle out draw with Frome

Kings Langley and Frome fought out an uncompromising 2-2 draw in wet and windy conditions which was perhaps understandably short on flowing football.

Kings paraded two new signings in the Southern League Premier clash, with Jorell Johnson forging a good partnership with Kyle Anthony at the back and Tom Nyama influential in midfield when coming off the bench.

Kings Langley v Frome. Picture: Chris Riddell.

Kings had the better of the early stages with Lewis Toomey just failing to convert a Sean Coughlan cross, but went ahead on 21 minutes when Jack Waldren added to his debut goal four days earlier.

Emmanuel Folarin and Gary Connolly combined on the right to cross to Waldren, who brought a good save out of Darren Chitty, but the wing back calmly netted the rebound.

The lead was to last but six minutes as Frome skipper Dan Cleverley rose to a sweeping left wing free kick to head firmly past Xavi Comas, but Kings continued to press with Gary Connolly just wide on a Jack Waldren cross, answered by a close Darren Jefferies header at the otherend.

Then Sean Coughlan made a direct, weaving run into the box and when he was brought down, Lewis Toomey converted from the spot shortly before half time.

Lewis Toomey scores. Picture: Chris Riddell.

Coughlan missed a Toomey cross by inches and a Dean Hitchcock free kick was held as Kings closed the half in control.

A similar story continued after the break, a Lewis Toomey angled shot from the right went just wide and Sean Coughlan’s finish to a flowing move going the wrong side of the post.

Jack Waldren’s cross was tipped onto the post by Chitty and Jorell Johnson headed over, but as the game became more physical, Lewis Toomey was forced off with a head injury after an unpunished challenge and the Robins, having ridden the storm, came back into the game to dominate the last 20 minutes with the wind behind them.

Kings defence gave the ball away and Mitchell Page broke clear to pick out Jake Jackson, who converted from close range.

Gary Connolly for Kings Langley. Picture: Chris Riddell.

Danger man Darren Jefferies came close on two occasions to grabbing the winner, being foiled by a Xavi Comas save at the end to ensure a scoreline that was probably a fair result on the day.

Kings Langley visit Redditch on Saturday.