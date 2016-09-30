Kings Langley battle for a point at King’s Lynn

Kings Langley turned in a battling display to deservedly take a share of the spoils at the impressive Walks stadium home of King’s Lynn Town on Tuesday.

The hosts started strongly with an early free kick only just eluding the onrushing Quigley. Kings responded well and Lewis Toomey saw his attempted chip drop agonisingly wide.

Back came the home side and a neat move resulted in Dylan Edge fire over from a good position.

Both teams continued to forage for opportunities with Langley particularly showing plenty of resolve to repel the hosts’ regular aerial attacks and having their moments with a typically penetrating run from Steve Ward only thwarted when he was tripped by Sam Goughran.

Langley suffered a setback in the 24th minute when a recurrence of Lewis Toomey’s troublesome hamstring prompted his early exit to be replaced by Manny Duku, but in the 37th minute Josh Chamberlain crowned an impressive first period by cleverly converting a sharp chance to put Kings ahead.

The home side responded immediately and only a brilliant one handed save by Kings keeper Danny Boness preserved the visitor’s advantage.

The home side opened the second period in determined fashion but a well organised Kings defence, in which Jorell Johnson was prominent throughout, was proving equal to the threat. The introduction of the pacey Oran Swales just before the hour mark added potency but the decisive second goal proved elusive.

Kings’ spurned opportunities came home to roost in the 65th minute when, following a corner, Kurtis Revan turned neatly in the box and fired a low shot just inside the near post to restore parity.

This spurred the home side on to seek the clinching goal but Kings remained resolute in defence. In the 73rd minute Joe Gallagher replaced Mahlondo Martin, who in tandem with his midfield partners Tom Nyama and Ryan Plowright had shown an impressive work ethic throughout.

Despite limited outings Gallagher looked at ease in his cameo role and combined well with Duku and Swales to create several openings. However, despite a flurry of late corners for the home side, honours remained even and Kings made their long trip home with a well-earned point but perhaps reflecting with a little more composure that it might have been more.