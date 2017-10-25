Kings’ ladies get back to their winning ways with 3-1 victory

Kings Langley Ladies under-18s got back to winning ways with an impressive 3-1 win against Flitwick Ladies at the weekend.

Flitwick scored first against the run of play with the strong wind in their favour.

But the Kings’ girls kept the pressure on and eventually broke through with a goal from Abbey Williams.

With the stormy gales going across the pitch, this wasn’t the prettiest game of football but 10 minutes before half-time Williams slotted her second goal of the game inside a busy goal area to make it 2-1 to Kings.

The second-half was all Kings’ pressure and they would have added more but for some stout Flitwick goalkeeping.

Williams finally got her hat-trick when showing some great skills and slotting the ball home.