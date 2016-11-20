Search

Kings cruelly denied victory as Slough level late on

David Hutton scores for Kings Langley against Slough. Picture: Chris Riddell. PNL-161120-151841002

Kings Langley were cruelly denied victory at Slough Town on Saturday as the hosts fought back to level at 2-2.

