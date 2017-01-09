Kings battle for point at Frome

Kings Langley battled hard to earn a deserved point at sixth placed Frome Town in the Southern League Premier on Saturday.

The first incident of note came mid-half when a fierce goalbound shot by Jon Davies was headed to safety by Ryan Plowright.

But Kings were growing into the game and Manny Duku broke clear on the half hour as a David Hutton pass beat the offside trap.

Pursued by two defenders, his shot was on target, but drew a good save from Kyle Phillips and within a minute Hutton was inches away from a Jerry Amoo cross. As the game opened up, the Robins had much the better of the half’s final fifteen minutes, with Davies rattling the crossbar after a surging run and Jake Jackson hitting the post twice, the second time in almost comical slow motion. But Kings rallied after the break and caused the home side problems of their own, with Stevie Ward producing some teasing runs on the right, Ryan Plowright almost on the end of a superb diagonal ball by Dean Hitchcock and Manny Duku unable to convert a Jerry Amoo cross from close range. A deciding goal at one end or the other seemed a racing certainty as both teams went for the points, but Kings’ keeper Xavi Comas pulled of a flying save from Davies and minutes later blocked a Jackson effort that then rebounded off the striker into the keeper’s grateful arms. At the other end, Manny Duku kept his feet when others around him were slipping as the pitch took its toll and drew another good save from Phillips, before a Frome break set substitute James Fitzgibbon bearing down on Comas, only for the Kings’ custodian to continue his inspired form of five days ago to save the shot. The back four of Jack Pattison, Emmanuel Folarin, Jorell Johnson and in particular, Mayo Balogun were also continuing that form, soaking up the Robin’s pressure and taking every opportunity to set attacking breaks in motion and the result was still in the balance as the three minutes of time added on progressed. And so to a final Kings’ attack and Ollie Cox received the ball in the inside left position just outside the box. His rasping shot was straight and true and heading for the top right hand corner, before glancing off the head of a defender and just over the bar. There was no time for the corner kick as the whistle brought a close to an interesting and entertaining game that was high on incident and never boring. Frome will probably see it as points dropped in their play-off position bid, while Kings will view it as a hard won point in their momentum-gathering bid to pull away from the drop zone. .