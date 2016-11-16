Kettering down Kings Langley late on

Kings Langley fell to a late 2-1 defeat at home to Kettering Town in the Southern League Premier on Tuesday.

It was a disappointing end for Kings after so much promise and some would argue that they deserved a point, but Town finished the game the stronger and reaped the reward.

Kings gave a start to Jerry Amoo in place of Steve Ward, ruled out by illness, and saw Danny Boness pull off a superb save from a Lewis Hornby shot after just four minutes.

Amoo was causing Kettering problems on the right wing with his speed and on the 15 minute mark, Immanuelson Duku broke clear but put his shot a foot wide of the post.

The striker continued to be a lively presence in front of goal, but couldn’t find the target and as a fairly even half came to a close, Boness had to recover well after dropping a Matthew Barnes-Homer cross.

Nine minutes into the second half and Kings impressive run of form looked to be continuing, as David Hutton took and received back a short corner and his low cross found Jorell Johnson on the far post, who drilled a low shot past the keeper.

The lead was only to last four minutes as Liam Canavan unleashed a vicious, swerving 30 yarder, which Boness did well to adjust to, only to fumble the ball over the line.

Straight from the restart he was tested again by a long shot from Hornby which he finger-tipped onto the post.

The game was swinging Kettering’s way, but Emmanuel Folarin and Duku brought double blocks from the defence at the other end, before the away side made a double substitution. This had the effect of upping their tempo and James Haran headed a good chance over the bar, while Boness spread himself wide to thwart Wilson Carvalho.

For all the pressure, Kings looked to have survived and could even have gone ahead when Duku did well to find space to get a shot in, but it was again just wide.

Then with two minutes of normal time remaining, a Hornby corner was headed back across goal by Brett Solkhon for Paul Malone to force home the winner.

There was still time added on for Manny Duku to once again find the wrong side of the post and Ryan Plowright to be dismissed for a far corner flag incident.