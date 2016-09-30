Jordan Parkes returns to Hemel

Former Tudors club captain Jordan Parkes has returned to the club.

Parkes spent three years at Vuaxhall Road in a period when he skippered Hemel to the Southern League Premier Division championshiop.

He left to join Ebbsflett United at the start of last season but has now returned to Hemel.

The club website said: “We look forward to seeing Jordan in action again and welcome him back to the club.”