It’s three in a row for the suddenly in-form The Green

Leverstock Green continued their run of good form in the league when they won their third SSML Premier Division game in a row, beating near-neighbours Tring Athletic 2-1 at Pancake Lane on Tuesday night.

The Green moved up a further three places in the table, to 15th, as they dominated the game but a late goal for Tring made for a more nervy finish than it should have been.

There was another new signing in the Leverstock side as left-back Chinua Cole made his debut. The 23-year old has previously been with Torquay United, Hampton & Richmond and Eastleigh.

Levy were looking the better side from the start, and they almost went in front in the ninth minute when Chris Marsh got on the end of a Ross Adams cross with a header that brought a good save out of Athletic keeper Jack Hopwood. However, from the resulting corner Marsh curled the ball into the six-yard box where skipper Shane Wood came diving in with a bullet header to put his side 1-0 up.

Marsh delivered another great cross from a free-kick in the 21st minute which found David Lawrence, but his effort deflected wide.

A minute later there was another free-kick and another great delivery from Marsh which just eluded Wood.

On the half-hour, a pass from Cole put Matt Bateman through, but his shot went across the goal.

Three minutes later Marsh curled a free-kick wide and in the 40th minute Marsh played a superb pass to Adams, but Hopwood snatched the ball from his feet.

Tring produced little in the first-half, with only a shot from former Green striker Chris Blunden bringing a save out of Reuben Rabstein.

The second-half continued with Leverstock on top and they finally added a deserved second goal in the 65th minute from a well-worked move.

Luke Nugent’s pass released Bateman to run towards the bye-line, and his low cross into the six-yard box found Chris Gosling arriving to side-foot home his first goal for the club.

Tring went close with a couple of efforts with 15 minutes remaining, but a revival looked unlikely until three minutes from time when a free-kick wasn’t cleared and Blunden slid in to score from close range to reduce the arrears to 2-1.

There were signs of panic in the Green defence, and they almost conceded an equaliser in stoppage time but eventually held on for the win.

They had no game on Saturday and are next in action tonight (Wednesday) when they travel to 12th-placed Hadley in the league.

They have another break this Saturday before hosting Hoddesdon next Tuesday.