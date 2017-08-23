It’s like clockwork for Clarke after double win in Switzerland

Berkhamsted FootGolfer Ben Clarke has been blazing a trail in Europe with some fine title-winning displays.

The current world, UK and European No 3 has had a successful August in the sport, a cross between football and golf. It is played similarly to golf, but with a football kicked rather than struck with a club. Players work toward a 21-inch cup instead of the usual golf hole.

Clarke had a double win in a European and world tour competition in Switzerland from August 11-13.

He triumphed in the pairs with Argentinian national champion Matias Perrone.

They carded a -3 round which left them tied in second and they then went on to win a playoff against a Dutch pair to seal the trophy.

In the singles, he was tied for first place with UK team mate and current world No 1 Jamie Cullum with a score of -9 after day one.

The next day saw Clarke’s very average front nine saved by finishing the last six holes with six birdies to finish the round -5 and a total of -14, to leave him in a three-way tie for the lead. The top 20 then played a nine-hole shootout.

Clarke explained: “ I managed to gain a two-shot lead going into the last and finished with a birdie which sealed the win.”

Clarke was in Frankfurt, Germany, from August 8-9 for another European and world tour event.

Day one saw him hit a very average round of -1 which left him in 14th. But he rebounded in the afternoon to shoot -10 to bring him back into contention.

Clarke said: “The course was a lot shorter and far more technical to what I’m used to playing and I needed to reassess my game plan and the way to play the course. This showed in the nine-shot improvement of the second round and after day one I finished tied for third, six shots off the lead.”

Pitted against leader Michael Wilkes, of Holland, Clarke manage to play a -12 round to gain one shot back and leave him five behind with a final round to play.

On the back nine, Clarke managed to pull back the five shots and finished tied for first with Wilkes but he lost a playoff and had to settle for second.

Next up for Clarke are tournaments in Mexico and Orlando, Florida.