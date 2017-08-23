It’s like clockwork for Clarke after double win in Switzerland

Berkhamsted FootGolfer Ben Clarke has been blazing a trail in Europe with some fine title-winning displays.
The current world, UK and European No 3 has had a successful August in the sport, a cross between football and golf. It is played similarly to golf, but with a football kicked rather than struck with a club. Players work toward a 21-inch cup instead of the usual golf hole.
Clarke had a double win in a European and world tour competition in Switzerland from August 11-13.
He triumphed in the pairs with Argentinian national champion Matias Perrone.
They carded a -3 round which left them tied in second and they then went on to win a playoff against a Dutch pair to seal the trophy.
In the singles, he was tied for first place with UK team mate and current world No 1 Jamie Cullum with a score of -9 after day one.
The next day saw Clarke’s very average front nine saved by finishing the last six holes with six birdies to finish the round -5 and a total of -14, to leave him in a three-way tie for the lead. The top 20 then played a nine-hole shootout.
Clarke explained: “ I managed to gain a two-shot lead going into the last and finished with a birdie which sealed the win.”
Clarke was in Frankfurt, Germany, from August 8-9 for another European and world tour event.
Day one saw him hit a very average round of -1 which left him in 14th. But he rebounded in the afternoon to shoot -10 to bring him back into contention.
Clarke said: “The course was a lot shorter and far more technical to what I’m used to playing and I needed to reassess my game plan and the way to play the course. This showed in the nine-shot improvement of the second round and after day one I finished tied for third, six shots off the lead.”
Pitted against leader Michael Wilkes, of Holland, Clarke manage to play a -12 round to gain one shot back and leave him five behind with a final round to play.
On the back nine, Clarke managed to pull back the five shots and finished tied for first with Wilkes but he lost a playoff and had to settle for second.
Next up for Clarke are tournaments in Mexico and Orlando, Florida.
Almost Done!
Registering with Berkhamsted Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.