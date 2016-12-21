Injury time heartbreak for Kings Langley at Stratford

Kings Langley once again suffered the heartbreak of an injury time equaliser to deny them maximum points in a hard fought 2-2 tussle at Stratford Town on Tuesday.

Despite opening brightly with Dave Hutton going close in their first attack, Kings were behind as early as the second minute when a great strike from Ben Stephens put the hosts ahead.

The visitors responded well and were soon level when Ryan Plowright, who worked tirelessly throughout, deftly headed home a Hutton corner in the 12th minute.

Kings were now in the ascendancy and after a period of sustained pressure were soon ahead when Jerry Amoo cut in from the right and unleashed a fierce drive which beat Cooper in the home goal with the aid of a wicked deflection.

Stratford came back strongly and only a brilliant double save by Kings custodian Xavi Comas, denying the ever dangerous Mike Taylor, saw Kings advantage maintained at the break.

The home side were quickly out of the blocks in the second half in a bid to restore parity, but to a man Kings worked unflaggingly to absorb the mounting pressure.

The introduction of substitute Justin Marsden gave the home side added impetus but Kings were proving resolute in defence and Xavi Comas dealt confidently with a procession of high balls into the box as the home side’s endeavours were becoming increasingly desperate.

Kings too had their moments and a smart interchange between Duku and Amoo saw the latter fire an opportunity just wide.

As the match ticked into added time, Kings conceded a free kick on the half way line and the lofted delivery somehow eluded the Kings’ rearguard to find the grateful Marsden on hand to slip the ball home and break Kings’ hearts.

Kings Langley visit Chesham United on Boxing Day.