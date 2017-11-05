Hemel through to final of Herts Charity Cup

Hemel Town provided the fireworks when putting four goals past Royston Town yesterday (Saturday) at Vauxhall Road to set-up a Herts Charity Cup final against Hitchin Town.

Strikes from skipper Jordan Parkes, new man Spencer McCall, trialist Will Hoskin and Matty Spring powered the Tudors to a 4-1 a victory and bounce back from the midweek Herts Senior Challenge Cup exit to Kings Langley (albeit with a second-string side put out on Tuesday night).

With the scheduled league match against Chelmsford City cancelled yesterday due to City’s involvement in the FA Cup first round-proper, this semi-final was brought forward and it provided some good entertainment at Vauxhall Road.

Royston, fielding no less than five ex-Tudors in their line-up, took the lead very much against the run of play when Josh Oyinsan arrived unmarked at the back post to meet a free-kick in the 25th minute. He had time and space to head home after Hemel had made and missed several early chances.

This seemed to give the home side a bit of a jolt and Hemel stepped up a gear but were still making hard work of decent opportunities. James Kaloczi should have equalised when he broke into the box but he just delayed his shot enough to allow a defender to get a block on his effort and take the sting out of it, allowing the keeper an easy save.

Minutes later, Parkes and McCall seemed to get in each other’s way and Parkes ended up firing over from close range.

But it wasn’t too long before the pressure finally told. Kyle Connolly made a good break into the area and former Tudor Ed Adjaye-Asafu appeared to impede his run. Connolly ended up about four yards in the area but the contact appeared to have taken place just on the edge of the box. The referee and linesman decided the foul took place inside the box and the ref pointed to the spot, much to Asafu’s dismay.

Remarkably, it was the first penalty awarded to the Tudors all season. Captain Parkes duly stepped up to level the scores, blasting the penalty into the roof of the net to make it 1-1 at half-time.

The second period was very much end-to-end action, but it was Hemel who took the lead just before the hour mark when the excellent McCall exchanged passes with Parkes before curling the ball into the corner for his second goal in

Tudor’s colours in just four appearances.

Royston never gave up and they continuing to push forward to create a couple of decent chances but Hemel’s young back-up goalminder Danny Boness was in great form, making decent saves at every time of asking.

Hemel were giving a trial to ex-Watford player Hoskins and he added the third when McCall sent him clear with a superb defence-splitting pass. Hoskins made no mistake, crashing the ball in off the underside of the bar on 84 minutes to put the tie to bed.

The goal of the game came in the very last minute when evergreen 38-year-old Matty Spring showed a clean pair of heels to Royston’s midfield after picking the ball up on the halfway line. He drove forward and, spotting the keeper off his line, fired home from all of 35 yards to complete the scoring.

The date for the cup final against Southern League Premier Division outfit Hitchin has yet to be decided.

It was a good run out for Dean Brennan’s men and they will return to league action next Saturday, November 11, with a trip to the south coast to play Havant and Waterlooville.

The Tudors are on a four-game unbeaten streak in the league, including three wins and a trio of clean sheets. The fine run of form boosted the side to second in the National League South standings but they have now slipped to fourth after yesterday’s other league games saw competing sides climb the standings.

Tudors: Danny Boness, Tom Day, Kyle Connolly (Callum Driver), Jordan Parkes (captain), Lloyd Doyley, Ismail Yakubu, James Kaloczi, Matt Spring, Will Hoskins, Alex Osborn, Spencer McCall.

No list of other subs provided or attendance given.

Mitch’s man of the match: Spencer McCall.

In other club news, don’t forget about the Tudors’ popular annual fireworks event later today (Sunday).

The event is scheduled to start slightly earlier this year, with the gates opening at 4.30pm and the display commencing at around 6pm.

Entrance costs £4 (£1 juveniles). There will also be hot and cold refreshments available.

The club is expecting a large attendance, with Vauxhall Road and the surrounding streets likely to be very busy. People are being advised to consider arriving early to ease congestion at the turnstiles and to be considerate to the community if driving and parking in nearby residential areas.

Entry will be at the turnstiles accessed via the Vauxhall Road car park only. The turnstile at the Tenzing Road side of the stadium (located in the car park of the Dacorum Education Support Centre) will not be open.

Likewise, the car park there is unavailable for fans.

Visitors to Vauxhall Road travelling by car should seek alternative parking arrangements and consider public car parks in nearby Queens Square or the car park at Travellodge/Toby Carvery near Maylands Avenue, both of which are a short walk away.