Hemel see off Gloucester in FA Cup replay

Hemel Town secured a place in the FA Cup Fourth Qualifying Round with a 2-0 replay victory over Gloucester City on Tuesday.

The Tudors go from strength to strength, extending their unbeaten run to nine games with a real team performance against a very good Gloucester side at Vauxhall Road.

An away tie down at Taunton is their reward, with a place in the first round proper beckoning.

A crisp autumn evening was the perfect setting for this FA Cup replay after the initial game on Sunday had ended 2-2.

Jake Robinson had an early chance for the Tudors when he met a cross in front of goal but put it past the post with the keeper beaten.

The Tigers’ game plan was to push their full backs on and the excellent Keiran Thomas was causing lots of problems down the right.

Moments after Robinson’s close call, Gloucester thought they should have had a penalty when Thomas went down under a challenge from Diagne but the referee felt that the Hemel player had just got a toe on the ball and gave a corner.

The home side took the lead on 28 minutes when a great cross from Kyle Connolly was again met by the dangerous Robinson and this time he made no mistake, burying the ball past Singh with an unstoppable header.

Both side had half chances after this but at the break it was Tudors 1 Tigers 0.

The second half saw the visitors push forward more and they started to gain a foothold in the game, but a quick counter just before the hour mark should have put Hemel two up, when Robinson broke away, evading the off side trap. He raced clear but shot too early and Singh did well to block his effort.

Moments later, Gloucester’s hero from Sunday, Joe Hanks crashed a shot goalwards and Butler pulled off a superb save to deny him.

On 65 minutes Lewis Taafe came on for the tiring Jordan Parkes and a minute later, made an immediate impact, volleying home after great work down the right by Robinson who chased into the box and fired a cross that evaded everyone except the waiting Taafe, who finished brilliantly to make it 2-0.

Both sides had opportunities to score before the end and the Tudors felt they should have had a penalty when sub Johnny McNamara was felled in the box as he raced towards goal, the officials again waved away appeals.

In the end it was a superb all round team performance and a final qualifying tie to look forward to in Somerset on Saturday, October 15. Hemel Supporters club will be running a coach for the trip so book early to avoid disappointment.

Tudors 1:Jamie Butler 2:Kyle Connolly © 3:Jack Kelly 4:Jordan Parkes (17:Taafe) 5:Tony Diagne 6:Aaron Hayden 7:James Kaloczi 8:Matty Saunders 9:Jake Robinson (14: Jonathan McNamara) 10:James Potton(Sam Corcoran) 11:David King. Subs not used 15: Graeme Montgomery 16: Mitchell Weiss 18: Matt Spring 22:Dean Snedker.

Attendance 388

Man of the match : Jake Robinson Match Rating 5/5