Hemel Ladies smash seven past Regents Park Rangers

Hemel Hempstead Town Ladies FC enjoyed their return to league action with a 7-1 win over Regents Park Rangers Ladies FC at Vauxhall Road on Sunday.

Lady of the match, Lorna Gover, and Charlene Turturici both bagged a brace of goals alongside single strikes from skipper Steph Cripps, Tara Hancock and substitute Amy Shaw.

Natasha Daly scored a consolation goal for the visitors.

Lorna has now scored five goals in her last two games for Hemel.

This win pushes Hemel Ladies up to eighth in the Greater London Women’s Football League Premier Division. They have a game in hand over their rivals, and a vastly superior goal difference which should help them climb the table.

Next up is Herne Bay Ladies in the SSE sponsored Third Qualifying Round of the Women’s FA Cup at Vauxhall Road on Sunday. Kick off is at 2pm and entry is free.