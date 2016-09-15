Hemel Ladies are sunk late by QPR in home season curtain-raiser

Hemel Hempstead Town Ladies lost their home league season openner in the Premier Division of the Greater London Women’s Football League 3-1 to QPR Development Ladies on Sunday.

Kicking downhill at Vauxhall Road Hemel took an early lead when striker Charlene Turturici slotted home after being put through in the fifth minute of the game.

Hemel then dominated much of the rest of the half. On the stroke of half-time they were awarded a fortuitous penalty for handball offence. Unfortunately Kayleigh Baker blasted high and wide.

This seemed to rejuvenate the west Londoners, as the Hemel defence fell apart in the 13th of the second half to let Melaine Hall walk through to draw the side’s level.

In the 22nd minute Hemel sub Nashina Mohammed cut in from the left wing to see her hot shot saved by the visiting keeper. Three minutes later Charlene Turturici again tested the keeper, who pushed the ball onto a post.

With just six minutes left Rebecca Fisher broke home team hearts when she touched home a QPR corner.

Then with the last kick of the match, Rebecca Fisher, scored a stunning goal when, 25 metres out on the right wing, she curled a left footed cross shot into the top left hand corner.

Hemel are at home this Sunday to Bedford Ladies in the 2nd Qualifying Round of the SSE sponsored Women’s FA Cup, kick off 2pm.

>> In WSL 2 Watford Ladies lost 4-1 at Bristol City Women on Saturday, Charlotte Kerr getting the Golden Girls’ goal. The Berkhamsted-based side are next in action at Millwall on Sunday, September 25.