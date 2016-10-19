Hemel knocked out of FA Cup by Taunton

Hemel’s FA Cup hopes were ended at Vauxhall Road on Tuesday evening as Taunton Town won their Fourth Qualifying Round replay 1-0.

The Tudors will point to some bad luck, the woodwork was hit four times over the course of the two ties, good goalkeeping, desperate defending and poor finishing as to the reasons for this exit.

But Taunton earned any luck they had by working hard as a team and sticking to a strict game plan. They play Barrow in the FA Cup First Round.

Hemel could have gone a goal up after only three minutes when Jordan Parkes broke down the left and fired in a curling cross come shot that was clawed away by Lloyd Irish in Taunton’s goal.

After this it was the visitors who looked the more likely to take the lead,

Jamie Butler had to save on three occasions and their early pressure paid off when Kyle Connolly was adjudged to have tripped a forward as he cut across him in the box.

There was little Connolly could have done but the official decided it was deliberate and awarded the spot kick which was despatched by Jordan Rodgers, just out of the reach of Butler.

Hemel huffed and puffed but they seemed intent on lofting high balls up to the diminutive Jake Robinson up front, much to the delight of the Taunton central pairing, who simply headed the ball back into the Tudors half, time and time again.

Robinson did manage to get the ball on the ground after 30 minutes, cutting inside but his shot was easily saved.

On 33 minutes Matty Saunders unleashed a shot from the edge of the area which beat Irish all ends up but the ball crashed against the crossbar and bounced away.

Robinson, who had been suffering from a hamstring strain, was clearly struggling at this point and he was replaced by James Potton before the break.

The introduction of Potton changed the game somewhat and The Tudors started passing the ball rather than launching it skywards.

Potton had two chances in quick succession in the late stages of the half, the first blocked by some desperate defending and the second headed over after good work by Connolly.

The second period was all Hemel and they created and missed some good opportunities.

Parkes hit a free kick into the box early on and it was deflected onto the crossbar again.

James Koloczi fired wide with the goal gaping, McNamara headed over after a great cross from Potton, Kyle Connolly fired high and wide after finding some rare space in the box and Irish rescued the visitors again pushing a McNamara shot out for a corner when it looked to be heading into the top corner.

The only real chance for Taunton came on the hour when a misunderstanding at the back let in Rodgers but he wasted the opportunity, fired wide as he raced clear.

The pressure was relentless but Hemel just couldn’t find a way through and they exit the competition and Taunton are rewarded with a home tie against Vanarama Premier side AFC Barrow, a game that would have seen the return of crowd favourite Moussa Diarra to Vauxhall Road.

Tudors: 1: Jamie Butler 2:David King 3:Kyle Connolly © 4:Jordan Parkes 5:Tony Diagne 6:Aaron Hayden 7:James Kalozci 8:Matt Saunders (12:Sam Corcoran) 9:Jake Robinson (18:James Potton) 10:Lewis Taafe (16: Mitchell Weiss) 11:Jonathan McNamara.

Subs not used 14: Arnaud Mendy 15: Ed Asafu-Adjaye 17:Jack Kelly 22:Mason Davis.

Attendance 631

Man of the Match James Potton (Tudors) Ed Palmer (Taunton)