Hemel hit by Wealdstone double sucker punch

Two injury time goals saw Wealdstone steal the points in a 3-1 win at Hemel Town on Saturday.

Elliott Benyon helped himself to a hatrick but it was Hemel who dominated, creating chance after chance.

Jordan Parkes celebrates. Picture: Terry Rickeard.

A combination of great goalkeeping, the woodwork and some wayward finishing was their undoing.

In the first half it was Hemel who looked most likely to score. Jordan Parkes hit the post and they had a decent penalty shout waved away when Tony Diagne went down in the box.

Matt Saunders shot just wide, Parkes had efforts blocked and McNamara almost forced the ball home after North had dropped it at the winger’s feet.

Hemel took the lead on 47 minutes when a great run and shot by Michael Thalassitis ended up with North saving, Parkes burying the rebound.

Dean Brennan. Picture: Terry Rickeard.

Stones were given a lifeline on 55 minutes, when the referee incorrectly gave a corner instead of a goal kick and they took full advantage when Benyon volleyed in to equalise.

This sparked some crowd trouble as away supporters appeared to break through some fencing and start fighting with home fans.

After some time order was resumed and with the game heading for a draw Benyon struck twice.

Chasing a long ball, he rounded two defenders to make it 2-1 and with Hemel pushing forward, lobbing Butler to settle it in injury time.

Wealdstone celebrate their third. Picture: Terry Rickeard.

Hemel: 1: Jamie Butler 2:Ed Asafu-Adjaye 3:Kyle Connolly 4:Jordan Parkes 5:Tony Diagne 6:Aaron Hayden 7:Jonathan McNamara (14:Lewis Taafe) 8:Matt Saunders 9:Sam Corcoran©(17:Graeme Montgomery)10:Michael Thalassitis(15:James Loloczi) 11:Arnuad Mendy Subs not used 12: Dave King 16:Mitchell Weiss

Wealdstone: 1:Jonathan North 2:Josh Urquhart-McLeod (15:Omar Koroma) 3:Ed Oshodi 4:Wes Parker © 5: Liam Goulding 6:Samuel Cox 7:Elliott Godfrey 8:Daniel Green 9:Elliott Benyon 10:Matt Whichelow (12: Ricky Wellard)11:Jonathan Wright Subs not used 14:Shar Kabba 16:William Gibson 17:Scott McLeish.

Referee Ian Rathbone

Match Rating 4/5 Attendance 665

Man of the match Elliott Benyon