Hemel go second after 1-0 win at East Thurrock

Hemel Town returned from Essex with three points in the bag after triumphing over East Thurrock 1-0 yesterday (Saturday).

And with other results going their way, the Tudors now find themselves sitting in second place in the National League South table.

There was a strong breeze blowing straight down the ground so it was never going to pretty but with the wind at their backs in the first-half, Hemel took the game to their hosts, who had only lost one league game before this encounter.

Skipper Jordan Parkes, playing in a more attacking midfield role, had the first chance for either side after 15 minutes, when he managed to escape his marker and get a shot away from the edge of the box, but the Thurrock keeper saved easily.

Parkes had another shot minutes later but he miscued his effort and the ball ended up as more of a cross and it landed in front of an on rushing James Kaloczi, who wasn’t really expecting to receive the ball and couldn’t keep his effort down.

The lively Parkes saw another chance cleared off the line before the Tudors took the lead on 25 minutes. James Kaloczi hit a superb crossfield pass to full back Joe Howe, who controlled the ball before crossing to Charlie Sheringham who calmly took it inside the defender before firing home for his sixth goal of the season and third in as many games.

The Rocks had a couple of chances on the half-hour mark when Max Cornhill and then George Allen spurned opportunities in quick succession.

Cornhill’s effort was well saved by Hemel netminder Laurie walker and from the resulting corner Allen headed over when he arrived unmarked at the back post.

The second period saw Hemel quite content to let Thurrock come at them, relying on counter attacks and they had a few chances to extend their lead, with Kaloczi and Scotty Shulton just failing to find the target.

The best chance of the half fell to Tudors’ sub Alex Osborn who managed to find some space in the area and met a Howe cross with a volley that was superbly saved by Jones in Thurrock’s goal. The ball rebounded back to Osborn but his follow up effort was blocked by a desperate defender.

Jordan Parkes almost curled a shot in late on but in the end the Tudors had to settle for a 1-0 win, which was nothing more than they deserved on the day.

With the division looking very tight and with no side really taking it by storm, the prospect of a playoff place is very much in their own hands.

Hemel Laurie Walker Joe Howe (Alex Osborn) Calum Driver Jordan Parkes (Phil Walsh), Lloyd Doyley, Ismail Yakubu, James Kaloczi Scott Shulton, Kyle Connolly, Charlie Sheringham, Spencer McCall (Matt Spring).

Subs not used: Taylor Miles and Danny Boness.

Mitch’s man of the match: Ismail Yakubu.