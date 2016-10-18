Hemel forced to replay again in FA Cup

Hemel Town made it into the FA First Round draw for the third time in four years with a goalless draw at Taunton Town on Saturday.

However for the third round in a row the Tudors were forced to a replay.

They had the better of the match in Somerset with numerous chances but need to do it all again at Vauxhall Road on Tuesday night, with the winners at home to in-form National League side Barrow on Saturday, November 5.

Hemel went into Saturday’s game as favourites, playing two leagues above Taunton. The FA Cup tie certainly caught the imagination with Taunton welcoming a crowd of 1,282 to their Viridor Stadium, the highest attendance at the ground for 14 years.

Hemel were on top early on. An early shot from Jordan Parkes was blocked by Owen Irish and then Jonny McNamara had a shot turned away, David King heading over from the corner.

Referee Lymer then awarded a penalty to the Tudors – only to reverse his decision for an offside flag early in the move.

James Kaloczi’s shot took a touch off McNamara to go wide before the referee awarded a free kick following a tackle by White on McNamara.

Parkes’ free kick was tipped wide while Taunton assistant manager Michael Meaker was ordered from the dugout.

Keeper Irish then turned a skidding Kaloczi drive onto his left post, the ball rolling inches in front of the goal line and out past the other upright.

Taunton finished the half strongly but without serious threatening the Tudors’ goal.

Early in the second half Lewis Taafe was denied while Irish held a Parkes free kick.

King and Taafe but put shots wide as Hemel just couldn’t make the breakthrough.

Taunton had a couple of chances nearer the end but Hemel had been stronger throughout.

Hemel Hempstead: Jamie Butler, David King, Jack Kelly, Jordan Parkes, Kyle Connolly (captain), Aaron Hayden, James Kaloczi, Matt Saunders, Mitchell Weiss, Lewis Taafe, Jonathan McNamara (Arnaud Mendy 78). Unused subs: Jake Robinson, Ed Asafu-Adjaye, Matt Spring, Jack Allen, George Mitchell-Gears, Mason Davis.

The Tudors return to National League South matters on Saturday when they travel to Chelmsford, before hosting Concord Rangers on Tuesday night.

Hemel FC’s popular fireworks display at Vauxhall Road has been scheduled for Sunday, November 6.