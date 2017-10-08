Hemel draw 1-1 with Weston

Honours finished even when Hemel Town hosted Weston-super-Mare yesterday (Saturday) - which was probably a fair result.

Charlie Sheringham had the game’s first opportunity on 15 minutes after great work by Justin Amaluzor down the left. Amaluzer drilled the ball across and Sheringham got his shot away from close range but it flew just past the post. Most Tudors fans were left holding their heads in disbelief as the ball missed the target.

Both sides were somewhat cancelling each other out in the early part of the game, with Hemel falling into their old habit of lofting high balls up to the forwards, whereas Weston tended to be a bit more patient, with most of their good work coming through their captain Dayle Grubb.

Weston took the lead after 20 minutes when Hemel conceded a needless free-kick on the edge of the box and it was that man, Grubb, who stepped up and curled it into the top corner, leaving Hemel keeper Laurie Walker with no chance.

This prompted Hemel into a decent response and they started to pass the ball around more. Sheringham did well to create some space in the area but his shot was blocked by Luke Purnell in Weston’s goal, the netminder doing well to close down the Hemel man before he could get a decent strike on the ball.

It was only a short-lived reprieve, though, as Hemel equalised just before the half-hour mark when classy skipper Jordan Parkes sent Amaluzor clear with a perfect through ball, the Barnet loanee raced clear and calmly chipped Purnell as he raced out to meet him for his first goal for the Tudors.

As the interval approached, the visitors regained their composure and with the excellent Grubb running the midfield they caused Hemel a few problems, indeed Walker had to make a superb point-blank save when Archie Collins arrived unchallenged at the back post, his first-time shot looked to be heading in but Walker reacted brilliantly to push it past the post.

In the second half the game never really got going, the best chances falling to Sheringham who back-heeled an another Amaluzor cross just wide and Weston’s Gethyn Hill heading over when well-placed late on.

Both sides had half chances to get a winner before the final whistle and Grubb had another couple of free-kick opportunities from the edge of the area but on both occasions failed to trouble Walker.

There was a mad goalmouth scramble in Hemel’s penalty area at one point, with several players jostling for the ball which was trapped between a couple of prone bodies on the floor, in the end Walker, rather comically, just jumped into the melee and grabbed it, saving the referee from making a difficult decision.

In the end the game fizzled out and both sides settled for the point. It was an improved performance from the Tudors and with several players near to regaining fitness after a terrible spate of injuries, manager Dean Brennan will be hoping to get near to picking from a full squad in the coming weeks.

It was hugely encouraging to see electrifying striker David Moyo make an appearance off the bench, the former Northampton Town striker’s first game since suffering a broken toe on August 1.

It’s still all to play for with no team running away with the league up to now, so a playoff spot - at the very least - is still there for the taking.

Just seven points separate the top ten sides and this point saw the Tudors move up a spot in the table to 9th in the National League South standings. Next up is a trip to 11th-ranked Eastbourne Borough on Saturday, October 14. They lost 5-2 at Chelmsford Town yesterday.

Hemel: Laurie Walker, Callum Driver, Tom Day, Jordan Parkes (captain), Phil Walsh, Ismail Yakubu, James Kaloczi, Matt Hall, (Matt Spring), Justin Amaluzer, Charlie Sheringham (David Moyo) , Ebby Nelson-Addy (Taylor Miles).

Subs not used Sam Akinde and Danny Boness.

Weston-super-Mare: Luke Purnell, Ashley Harper, Danny Greenslade, Jacob Cane, Jason Pope, Harvey Smith, Archie Collins (Jarrad Welch), Naby Diallo, Jake Lee (Irnti Rapai), Dayle Grubb, Gethyn Hill.

Subs not used: Ashley Kingston, Jamie Laird and Jarrad Welch.