Hemel beaten by clinical Poole

It may be early days but Tudors fans are preparing themselves for a National League South relegation battle as Poole won 4-2 on Saturday with an impressive show of finishing.

For 35 minutes it was Hemel who looked most likely to score with Scott Nielson, Johnny McNamara and Sam Corcoran all spurning decent chances.

Hemel v Poole. Picture: Terry Rickeard.

Poole scored against the run of play after 36 minutes when sub James Granger hit a first time shot from 25 yards into the top corner and within a few minutes they could have been three up as Hemel capitulated after the shock of going a goal behind.

A corner was almost headed into his own net by Harley Wise, then on 40 minutes a brilliant effort from inside his own half by Steve Devlin was tipped onto the bar by Jonathan Henly.

With Poole now on top, another corner wasn’t dealt with and Luke Burbidge pounced on a poor clearance to make it 2-0 just before the break.

Hemel created little in the second half and a mistake by Wise let in Luke Roberts who fired home just after the hour mark.

Scott Neilson in action against Poole. Picture: Terry Rickeard.

The Tudors cause wasn’t helped when Arnaud Mendy received a second yellow to reduce them to 10 men and on 83 minutes Ryan Case headed home to make it 4-0 and it looked like game over.

Two late goals within a minute by Corcoran and Robinson reduced the deficit and they almost made it 4-3 but Robinson shot wide and Poole saw the game out.

Hemel head to Hungerford Town on Monday.

Hemel 1: Jonathan Henly 2: David King 3: Jack Kelly 4: Arnaud Mendy 5: Tony Diagne (16: Jordan Rose) 6: Harley Wise 7: Scott Neilson 8: Sam Corcoran © 9: Jake Robinson 10: Jonny McNamara (15: James Potton) 11: Matt Spring (12: James Koloczi) Subs not used 14: Mitchell Weiss 17: Kai Stonnell.

Jake Robinson has a goal disallowed. Picture: Terry Rickeard.

Poole Town 1: Nick Hutchings 2: Ryan Case 3: Lewis Lindsey 4: Michael Walker © 5: Will Spetch 6: Carl Pettefer 7: Luke Burbidge 8: Steve Devlin 9: Luke Roberts (12: Ollie Davis)10: Jamie Gleeson (14: Jamie Granger) 11: Lee Wort Subs not used: 13: Tom Ress 15: Abdulai Baggie.>

Match rating 4/5 Attendance 327 Star man : Ryan Case (Poole Town)