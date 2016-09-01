Harrier Maria proves a master of Maverick run in Somerset hills

Maria Kenny from Gade Valley Harriers took on the Sedgemoor Maverick run in the hills of Somerset on Saturday relishing the challenge of the 23K off road trail run.

Kenny pushed had and claimed the spot of third lady home in a speedy 2:18:43.

Angeline Cottrill at Bedfont Lakes.

GVH took on nine parkruns this week with eight runners at Gadebridge Park.

First home for the team was Bill Hawes in 19:54 (PB) taking second place, swiftly followed by Anthony Willcox in third place in 20:16 (PB). Willcox was followed by Steve Newing 21:42, Russ Bailey 25:08, Andy Bishop 25:33, Tom Langdown 32:36, Peter Tucker 32:50 and Charlie Costin 32:59.

Black Park had four runners in the GVH colours with Vince Ellerby claiming first home for the team in 19:49. He was followed by the Woollett family, with Max posting 27:21, Martha 40:54 and Guy 40:56.

Watford’s Cassiobury Park had three Harriers in attendance, where Tracey Cotton continued her fine form to post another PB of 21:38. Next back was Paul Reilly in 22:01 and Andy Button 25:15.

Holidays don’t interrupt parkrunning for the hardy Terry family, who competed in the Sheffield Graves Park parkrun on Saturday, where William claimed second place in his age group. The family finished in times of 31:16 for William, 31:17 for Helen and 31:18 for Andy.

In Bedfont Lakes Country Park in Hounslow, Angeline Cottrill took on the 5K route and claimed the prize for first lady home in her age category in a time of 27:08 (PB).

One Harrier a piece at the Lincoln, Bury St. Edmunds, Tring and Sittingbourne runs with Ed Price clocking 18:57, James Thomson 21:05, Tom North 20:59 and Helen Heathcote 30:01 respectively.