Hard-fought point gets Green off the mark – again

Leverstock Green got off the mark for the second time as they twice came from behind to earn a point from a 2-2 draw against Wembley at Pancake Lane on Saturday.

Having dropped back to zero points following the removal of Sun Sports from the league, the Green got back off the mark again with a hard-fought point.

Wembley took what for them was an overdue lead on the hour, when Alex Witham hit a shot from the edge of the box which beat the partially-unsighted Reuben Rabstein into the corner of his net.

However, Leverstock finally started pressing and winning the ball in midfield.

In the 70th minute Liam McCrohan did well to get to the by-line and pull the ball back into the area. Ross Adams helped it on to the far post where sub Nick Jackson side-footed the equaliser.

Parity was short-lived as within a minute Wembley were back in front at 2-1, again through Witham who found space on the left edge of the penalty area to hit a shot across goal and into the opposite corner.

Leverstock were not be denied and in the 77th minute from a disputed free kick on the left, Chris Marsh curled in a cross which went all the way through to the Wembley keeper, who could only parry it away, and Curtis Bird pounced to shoot home the loose ball for a debut goal to level the scores at 2-2.

Following this draw and Leverstock’s heavy 4-0 defeat at Harpenden on Tuesday, they are now in 19th place in the SSML table.

This Saturday they travel to Leighton Town for an FA Vase second round qualifying tie and then they visit Hoddesdon Town next Tuesday night in the Challenge Trophy second round.