Green halt run of defeats with emphatic victory over Garden City

Leverstock Green recorded a huge morale-boosting 3-0 victory over Welwyn Garden City in the SSML Premier on Saturday.

The win was nothing less than Green deserved and arrested a run of three defeats in a game they simply dominated throughout.

Leverstock were on the front foot from the off and Louis Bowers saw his dangerous cross tipped away by keeper Olly Leslie.

It came as no surprise when the home side went ahead midway through the half.

Striker Kirk Davidson dodged several challenges and he found Curtis Donaldson, who drove his shot low past Leslie.

Bowers went close again before the break but the visitors managed to keep the score down to 1-0.

Levy continued to boss proceedings although it was 14 minutes before time before they got the killer second goal.

An overlapping run by full-back Johnson set up Davidson for a shot that beat keeper Leslie and came back off the post. Defender Darby reacted quickly to put the rebound into the net.

In the final minutes Levy made it 3-0. The side worked the ball down the right to Donaldson, who held off a couple of challenges before crashing a rising effort beyond Leslie to complete the rout.

The win saw Levy Green move up to ninth in the table, two places behind Welwyn.

Levy Green visit Holmer Green in the SSML Premier on Tuesday night.

They then travel to Thrapston in the FA Vase First Round on Saturday, and host Bedford in the SSML Challenge Trophy Second Round on Tuesday, October 25.