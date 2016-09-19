Gloucester trip for Tudors if they win FA Cup replay

Hemel v Herne Bay. Picture: Terry Rickeard. PNL-160918-080908002

Hemel have been handed a tough draw at Gloucester City in the FA Cup Third Qualifying Round - if they are able to win their replay.

The Tudors were held to a 1-1 draw by Herne Bay at home on Saturday and replay in Kent on Tuesday night.

The reward for the victors is a trip to Gloucester City, who play in National League North and are currently seventh, on October 1.

