Gadds bundled out of cup

Little Gaddesden U14s found Park Street too tough to break down in the Senior league cup and lost 6-0.

Kicking up a slope, chances proved to be at a premium with two towering centre backs in Park Street colours showing no desire to let anyone past.

Park Street went ahead from a penalty just before half time despite keeper Alex Porter getting a hand on it. Shortly after a clearance from Alfie King left him hobbling and unable to continue.

The early exchange in the second half saw Little Gadd press on with Josh Harrison making some darting runs and on one foray the ball fell to Elliot Gibson but his shot flew over the crossbar.

Little Gadd were looking uneasy at the back and the hosts scored a second again against the run of play. Heads went down and more gaps appeared as the formation was changed to 3-4-3, ultimately this yielded little fruit as Park rattled in four more.