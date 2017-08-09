Hemel boss Dean Brennan is pleased with how his side have opened the new season but knows that tough roads lie ahead.

The Tudors got their 2017/18 National League South campaign off to flying start on Saturday at Vauxhall Road.

Town took it to Whitehawk and were dominant for long spells in their 3-0 victory.

But level-headed manager Brennan knows that league ambitions aren’t truly tested in banner games like season-openers at home.

More indicative of where this side might land is seeing how they fared in last night’s (Tuesday) tough trip to Canvey Island against Concord Rangers, due to be played as the Gazette went to press.

And another telling encounter will be this Saturday’s journey to Hungerford Town to face a side which finished in sixth place in 2016/17.

Last season’s surprise package were denied a playoff place by a ground-grading irregularity. They appealed the decision but the FA upheld their original ruling.

The club has lost the goals of Nat Jarvis to Bath but have arguably upgraded with the signing of Luke Hopper from rivals Gloucester.

Brennan said: “IHungerford are a tough, strong, intimidating side so we’ll have to match them. Hopefully our class can shine through. We have high standards and if we can reach those standards we will do well this season.

“But it’s very much one game at a time.”

Hemel suffered a blow this week with the news that striker David Moyo is expected to be out for up to eight weeks after breaking a metatarsal in his foot.

The former Brackley and Northampton forward was looking sprightly in pre-season before he was injured in Town’s 4-2 win over Ware in the semi-final of the Herts Charity Cup a week ago.

Brennan said: “It’s a setback but you are going to get those in football. It’s a loss. He was really flying in pre-season and we have been scouting him for the past two-and-a-half years. He was one of our strongest player in pre-season.”

The club are now looking to find a new centre forward to complete the squad and they also expect to complete the signing of Hampton & Richmond Borough winger Jerome Federico next week.