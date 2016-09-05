Hemel Town and Kings Langley have both been drawn against sides from lower leagues in the next round of the FA Cup.

The Tudors enter the competition at the Second Qualifying Round stage and have been handed a home draw against Herne Bay.

THe visitors play in Ryman League South, two levels below Hemel. They beat East Grinstead Town, and then Ashford Town on Saturday, to make this round.

Kings Langley, who thrashed Sporting Bengal United 6-1 on Saturday in the First Qualifying Round, have been rewarded with an away tie at Hadley.

The fellow Hertfordshire side are currently 19th in the SSML Premier, two levels below Kings Langley. They have beaten Brantham, Hertford and London Colney so far – all by a 1-o scoreline.

Winners in this round receive £4,500 with ties being played on Saturday, September 17.