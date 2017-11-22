Five-star Levy Green are on the up again as they continue their fine form

Leverstock Green moved to eighth in the SSML Premier Division after an impressive 5-3 win when hosting third-placed Biggleswade FC at Pancake Lane on Saturday.

It was Levy’s seventh win in ten and their third league triumph in a row.

Top scorer Matt Bateman was unavailable, but last season’s 60-goal partnership of Curtis Donaldson and Jonathan Lacey started.

Levy’s first goal arrived in the 10th minute when Chris Marsh played in Lacey, who with defenders between him and the goal had plenty to do, but he rode challenges before netting from the edge of the box.

They doubled their lead on 16 minutes when Marsh floated a free-kick into the box which Lawrence headed across goal for Shane Wood to shoot home.

In the 23rd minute it was 3-0 as Wood hurled a long throw-in to the Biggs box and it looped off the head of a defender for an own goal.

An unfortunate moment for Levy keeper Reuben Rabstein got the visitors a goal before the break. A cross went into the box and Rabstein seemed unsure whether to catch or punch it and in the end did neither as he palmed it into his own net.

And 30 seconds after the restart they made it 2-3 via Tom Cookman.

But Levy regained their two-goal cushion in the 67th minute when Lacey pushed forward from the halfway line and exchanged passes with Ross Adams before producing another fine finish.

The fifth came in the 83rd minute when Lacey squaring for Adams to shoot home.

Levy were due to host Hadley last night (Tuesday) before travelling to fifth-placed Hoddesdon Town this Saturday.