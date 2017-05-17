EGM to discuss Athletic’s future

St Mary’s Cup winners Tring Athletic are holding an Extraordinary General Meeting next month following the recent announcement that chairman Mick Eldridge is stepping down.

In a statement from honorary secretary Bob Winter, the club said: “In light of the recent announcement that Mick Eldridge will be stepping down at the end of his current term as chairman, the committee have called an Extraordinary General Meeting at 8pm on Tuesday, June 6, at the clubhouse.

“If you are involved in the club in any capacity, including being a member or regular/occasional supporter, you are invited to attend.

“In fact it is critical that there is a good turn out to this meeting as we will be discussing arrangements for the future and, specifically the new 2017/18 season.

“So if you care about the club, and am sure most people are passionate about it, please do your very best to attend.”

More details about the club are available via its website www.tafc.co.uk or by emailing tringathleticfc@hotmail.com.