Echoes repeat league success to win double

Hemel Echoes U13s have won a league and cup double after triumphing 2-0 in the West Hearts Youth League Cup final at the weekend.

The final against Bedmond Youth on Sunday was played at Ashlyns School, Berkhamstead. Scorers were Shay Cross from the penalty spot and an own goal, and man of the match was Kassar Stanbridge.

It meant the Echoes won the West Herts domestic double by claiming the junior cup and Division 4 league title, and went the entire season winning all their league games and going unbeaten in the cup.

Top scorer on the season was Cross with 48 goals and the side scored 158 total goals, 121 in the league, while conceding just 28. Ben Steele is the captain and the bulk of the group have been together for three seasons now.

Boss Ian Creaser said: “The win puts the icing on the cake for the season. The game was very tough, with nerves really playing a part. Bedmond were brilliant and in reality no team deserved to lose.”

Three of the Echoes players, Kieren Creaser, Jordan Porter and Harver Patterson have played in the same team together since they were aged seven, with more than 130 appearances each to their names.

The club has been in existence since 1968 and has teams from the under-9s through to senior level.

Echoes, based at Penine Way playing fields, Grovehill, secured the Division 4 league title in March with a 4-2 win over FC66.

They won all 13 of their league games this term, scoring 93 goals in the process.