Early strike sends Levy on the road to harsh defeat

Leverstock Green pushed SSML Premier title contenders Hertford Town all the way on Saturday and were unlucky to end up losing 2-1.

It was the first game for Scott Dash’s new management team appointees Mark Royal and Peter Waller, and there were three new players in the squad, all signed from Peter Waller’s former club Colney Heath.

Tremayne Charles started the match and scored on his debut, while Lewis Davis appeared from the bench and Reynaldo Carbon was an unused substitute.

It was ultimately an unfortunate mistake in the opening minute that cost Leverstock the match. The ball was passed to Kendall Allen in his own half, but Allen slipped and was robbed by Tommy Wade, who ran through to shoot past Liam Jahn with 20 seconds gone

Leverstock played their way back into the game and were level in the 16th minute. Tremayne Charles picked up the ball and headed for goal. Charles was fouled early in his run, but the referee played a good advantage and Charles sped past several defenders before shooting home from the edge of the box.

Charles had another chance four minutes later from a free kick in a good position, but shot over. On the half-hour there was an almighty scramble in the penalty area as Hertford struggled to clear a corner, but nobody could put the ball away.

Then in first half stoppage time Ross Adams was adjudged to have fouled Brett O’Connor and Hertford had a penalty. Ed Taylor’s spot kick was not the most well-struck, and Jahn got a strong hand to it, but the ball still somehow trickled over the line just inside the post.

Chances had been in short supply in the first half, and they were almost non-existent during a second half in which the two teams cancelled each other out. The only effort which extended Hertford keeper Jayden Purdue was a shot from Jonathan Lacey, while Adam Murad shot into the side netting for Hertford.

In the first minute of stoppage time Leverstock sub Louis Smith was brought down by a challenge from Taylor, who had already been booked. Taylor was about to be shown a second yellow, but a push on the referee ensured that the card changed to a straight red. However, the free kick was wasted and Hertford’s ten men held out.

Leverstock host Stotfold in the league on Tuesday night. They travel to Cockfosters on Saturday and Colney Heath next Tuesday.