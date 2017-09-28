Doyle-Creamer the only bright spot as Green exit FA Vase at the first hurdle

Leverstock Green exited the FA Vase at the first hurdle as they went down 2-0 at Leighton Town in Saturday’s second qualifying round tie.

A disappointing afternoon could have been a lot worse for Green were it not for their young keeper Caolan Doyle-Creamer, who made a series of outstanding saves.

Two more new signings were in the line-up, with forwards Matt Bateman and Chris Golding having joined from Kings Langley in the week, and U18s player Scott Burge was on the bench having signed first-team forms.

There was an early moment of promise for Green when a cross from Ross Adams found Bateman, but his header went over the bar.

On 12 minutes Leighton took a 1-0 lead in the simplest of fashions as James Hatch rose unchallenged to head home from a corner.

It could have been 2-0 in the 17th minute as Alex O’Brien hit a stinging volley, but Doyle-Creamer pulled off the first of his great saves to tip it over.

For the remainder of the half Leighton were well on top, hitting a succession of shots at the Green goal and winning a series of corners.

It only took them four minutes of the second-half to make it 2-0. A cross came from the left, Matt Hall was the closest to the ball, but the touch that put it in the net came from a Green defender.

Leighton continued to create a bevy of chances in the second half, as they cut through the Green defence too easily with short passes.

The Green were due to be in action again last night (Tuesday) at Hoddesdon Town in the Challenge Trophy second round and then host 11th-placed Stotfold this Saturday in the league.