Depleted Green struggle as the goals suddenly appear to have dried up

Makeshift keeper Luke Preedy saved a penalty but goals at the start and end of the game saw Leverstock Green beaten 2-0 at Welwyn Garden City.

A severely depleted Green fell to another SSML Premier defeat at Herns Lane. Boss Scott Dash was even without a recognised keeper, so midfielder Luke Preedy took the gloves.

Leverstock were caught cold by a goal inside 30 seconds. A long throw hurled into the box was flicked on, and with none of the defence dealing with the danger, there was an easy tap-in for Sean Brettell from a yard out.

Welwyn had the ball in the net for a second time in the 19th minute from a free-kick, but it was ruled offside.

By this time, Green had settled down and Preedy looked more confident.

They should have equalised in the 36th minute when Jonathan Lacey floated a free-kick across goal, but Curtis Donaldson couldn’t get enough on his header.

David Lawrence and Lacey then both went close.

Green were still in the game as the second-half began and in the first minute Welwyn’s keeper saved a long-range Lewis Davis hit.

Welwyn had a chance to increase their lead in the 62nd minute when Kendall Allen was harshly penalised for handling in the box while lying on the ground but the spot-kick was superbly tipped over by Preedy.

Green’s best chance came in the 79th minute when a Donaldson free-kick was parried. Davis came in for the rebound but lifted it over from six yards out.

Welwyn finally sealed the points with a goal in stoppage time when Ash Kersey lashed the ball into the roof of the net from a tight angle.

The goals seem to have dried up for Green, with just two goals in four games.

They will hope to get back on track this Saturday when they visit Oxhey Jets.