Defensive blunders are proving to be costly for Tring as they lose again

Some appalling defending saw Tring Athletic go down 4-2 when hosting Leighton Town despite being ahead.

Goals from Mark Riddick and Chris Blunden came to nothing for Tring after poor defending came to the fore again, something that has blighted them this season.

It meant they came away empty-handed for the third time in a week.

Their latest defeat at home to Leighton leaves them in 18th place in the SSML Premier Division and any pre-season optimism after a fine campaign last year has been replaced with the realisation that they now have a fight on their hands to move away from the bottom four.

Riddick opened his account for Athletic in the 17th minute by converting a Max Hercules corner to give Tring a 1-0 head start.

The lead only lasted 10 minutes as Town equalised from a corner of their own, with James Hatch producing a spectacular overhead kick to rifle the ball past keeper Jack Hopwood.

But Athletic bounced back again on the half-hour when Riddick helped on a free-kick and Blunden turned superbly to get away from his marker to slot the ball home. It was a true poacher’s goal and his 13th of the season.

Midway through the second-half Athletic were caught dozing when a free-kick was played out wide to Dom Marsala and his cross was tucked away by Lewis McBride for 2-2

Two further Town goals came after Tring failed to deal with a routine ball down the middle and then via a penalty.

Tring now have a two-week break with no games so will be hoping to right the ship before the action resumes.