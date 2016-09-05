Deadly Donaldson strikes twice as Levy Green make it back to back wins

Curtis Donaldson scored another double as Leverstock Green came from behind to beat Leighton Town 2-1 and make it back to back SSML Premier wins on Saturday.

Leighton have not won a league game since relegation from the Southern League but were ahead in the seventh minute. James Towell’s ball allowed Matthew Bateman to outstrip Rowland Smith down the left, and although Liam Jahn managed to parry away Bateman’s shot the rebound fell at the feet of Ben Gallant for a tap-in.

Their lead only lasted for six minutes, though. Jonathan Lacey threaded a great pass to put Curtis Donaldson through on goal, and he slotted the ball past keeper Jack Sillitoe.

Leverstock went close again in the 21st minute when Karl Thomas headed just wide from a Donaldson free kick.

On 23 minutes Lacey delivered a corner which was headed away, but only as far as Donaldson just outside the box and he lashed home a volley to put Leverstock into a 2-1 lead.

The second half should have seen Green add to their lead as the visitors were guilty of giving the ball away in their own half. In the 50th minute Brima Johnson’s pass put Donaldson through and he looked to have completed a hat-trick as he slipped the ball past Sillitoe, but it drifted inches wide.

The Green side had to endure a nervous last 15 minutes as Leighton rallied towards the end.

On Wednesday Leverstock are away to Hoddesdon Town in the first round of the Premier Division Cup (being played at Ware F.C.), and on Saturday they visit Berkhamsted