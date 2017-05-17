Search

Dacorum district in national finals after win at regional level

The Dacorum playing squad: Harry Ardley, Tom Craddock, Jack Jenkins, Josh Mullins, Albert Eames, Reece Miles, Archie Fitzgerald, Evan Napier, Finlay Lawless, Thomas Willetts and Kian Dickens.

Dacorum district U11s have been crowned ESFA South East Regional seven-a-side champions.

At a very competitive event, Dacorum beat Thurrock, Wandsworth and Barnet districts to claim the title.

Dacorum now go on to the Danone national finals.

Manager Luke Nicholls said: “Qualifying for the national finals is a huge achievement and now we’ve got our eyes set firmly on the main prize.

“It would be a first in the history of Dacorum primary schools football. The players showed great skill and determination in the regionals and I’m sure they will be ready to fight to for national glory.”