Cruel late goals deny Kings as hard work not rewarded

A relieved Weymouth scored two last-minute goals to record a victory that was cruel to take for a hard-working Kings Langley side on Saturday.

The experienced Elliott Godfrey made his debut for Langley, but the somewhat turgid first-half passed virtually incident-free, although the visitors enjoyed the best of the meagre fare on offer.

The fourth-placed hosts failed to register a shot on target in the half, while Kings provided a few bright moments, most notably in the first minute when Mitchell Weiss nearly caught out keeper Mark Travers with an audacious long-range shot that passed just over.

The hosts were carved open midway through the half when Brendan Ocran’s pull-back set-up skipper Jorell Johnson but he fired wide.

Weymouth’s best moment came on 26 minutes when Charlie Davis shot over from the edge of the box, before Weiss fired straight at Travers at the other end.

Just before the hour, Kings had a double chance to break the deadlock. Kieran Turner’s shot was clawed away by Travers before Ocran’s follow up was brilliantly cleared off the line.

Weymouth made them pay with a dramatic finish. With two minutes of normal time left, Ben Thomson’s fierce, low strike was diverted into his own net by the luckless Sam Tring.

To rub salt into the wound in the first minute of added time, loanee Bournemouth youngster Charlie Seaman capped a fine debut by slamming home a left footer after his initial drive was parried by Martin Bennett.

Disbelieving Kings’ assistant manager Andy Stratford said afterwards: “I’m amazed that we have nothing to show for our efforts, despite controlling large periods of the game.

“This seems to be the story of our season.

“We can dominate spells, but are not clinical in front of goal. But we are really proud of them today, regardless.”

In midweek, Kings went down 4-2 when hosting Hitchin Town in the Southern league Cup second round.

Langley’s goals came from Johnson and Michael King.

Saturday’s loss leaves Kings in 21st place in the Southern League Premier Division table, fourth from bottom.

They were due to be back in action again last night (Tuesday) when hosting 18th-placed Bishop’s Stortford.

Then this Saturday they travel to 16th-ranked Biggleswade Town. Both games offer the chance of points.