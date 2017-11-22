Could Antonio fill Charlie void?

The Tudors kept alive their six-match undefeated streak in the National League South when drawing 2-2 with fellow contenders Welling and new striker Antonio German was a hit with some skilful moves.

Hemel, in fifth place going into Saturday’s game, dominated the first period and went in at the break two goals to the good though most Tudors fans felt they deserved to be a couple more goals ahead after some excellent attacking moves left the fourth-ranked visitors looking relieved to hear the half-time whistle.

From left, Sir Mike Penning MP, Hemel Town chairman Dave Boggins and Kerry Underwood.

But Welling powered back well in the second-half and it ended honours even.

The draw pushed Hemel down to eighth in the table and out of the play-off places on goal difference from Welling, but the Tudors have a game in hand.

However, it means they have now gone six games unbeaten in the league and such is the closeness at the top of the table that only three points separate Hemel from leaders Dartford.

Previous table-toppers Braintree lost at the weekend – everything is still to play for.

Talk among the fans of late has been how Hemel will overcome the loss of striker Charlie Sheringham, who announced last week that he was leaving the club for a top Bangladeshi side.

Last year it was Jake Robinson who departed in mid-season – he was sold to big-spending Billericay Town – and in 2017 it’s Charlie.

But Hemel’s new striker Antonio German, a former QPR and Stockport player, soon made himself known to the Tudors’ faithful on Saturday when he fired Hemel in front after seven minutes.

Receiving the ball on the edge of the box, he wasted no time unleashing a shot that left Welling’s keeper grasping at thin air.

German had an impressive first-half, illustrated by his skilful step-over that set-up Will Hoskins just before the break.

The well-travelled 25-year-old has 14 former clubs on his resumé, including Partick Thistle and Kerala Blasters of the Indian Super League.

In other good news for the forward corps, speedster David Moyo also took a step forward in his rehab from a broken toe when he logged a few minutes after replacing Hoskins on 88 minutes.

Hemel take a break from league action this weekend when they host fellow National League South outfit Bognor Regis Town at Vauxhall Road in the third qualifying round for the FA Trophy this Saturday. Bognor are one place off the bottom of the league at this point.

Meanwhile, the Tudors announced some big moves off the pitch this week.

Hemel Hempstead MP Sir Mike Penning has been named as the club’s new president while Kerry Underwood, chairman of shirt-sponsors Underwoods Solicitors, has been confirmed as the club’s new vice-chairman.

Sir Mike said: “I love all sport and I have always helped the Tudors whenever I can, so to be asked to be president is a great honour to be part of its future.”

Mr Underwood added: “I’m delighted and honoured by this appointment and will do all I can to help the off-pitch development of the club.”

