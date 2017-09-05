Comrades bow out of Premier cup while nine-man Langley fall on the road at a revamped Chesham side

A last minute goal put Leighton through in the Premier Division Cup in a midweek match at Berkhmasted last week that looked to be heading for a penalty shoot- out.

Berko had plenty chances in the first half and Leighton keeper Tom Wyant pulled off a great save to keep out a header from Stacey Field.

In the second half the visitors came more into it and Carl Tasker had to pull off a few good saves.

The breakthrough came in the 65th minute when Leighton skipper Dom Marsala dribbled through and netted with a shot across Tasker. They were only in front for two minutes before Berko levelled. Sub Chris Cutler spotted the keeper off his line and netted with a 25-yarder.

The game opened out in the last 20 minutes. Field put a shot over the bar and beat the offside trap but shot wide. Alfie Osborne headed against the foot of the post at the canal end. Dan Weeks headed across goal from a free-kick from Adam Mead.

A perfectly placed late free kick from Alex O’Brien beat the defensive wall and Tasker to settle the tie.

n Kings Langley travelled to Chesham United on Bank Holiday Monday to face a side unrecognisable from last season’s encounters, including ex-Kings David Hutton, Lewis Toomey and Oran Swales on the bench. The first half was achingly dull but Kings conjured up a few good moves and looked favourites to score.

Lee Stobbs opened the second half with a shot parried onto the foot of the post by Hafed Al-Droubi and then delivered a cross from which Mitchell Weiss’s glancing header looked a certain goal until the keeper did excellently to turn round the post.

In the 60th minute the ref took exception to a touchline challenge by Gareth Price and showed the striker a straight red card.

Almost immediately, Gary Connolly mistimed a tackle, caught the foot of his opponent and was also sent off.

The nine men defended as if their lives depended on the outcome and repelled every one of the constant attacks for the next 25 minutes as United seemed bereft of ideas. But two minutes from the end, the sheer weight of numbers in the box saw Toomey hit the bar from five yards out and Callum Bunting force the ball in on the goalline.