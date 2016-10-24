Comrades back into second spot after single goal success at Hadley

The Comrades went back to second in the SSML Premier table following a hard fought 1-0 win at Hadley on Saturday.

Hadley, managed by former Spurs and Chelsea midfielder Micky Hazard, dominated the early stages of the match before Berko gradually got more into it.

In the second half Berko were playing slightly downhill with a light breeze behind their backs and had a 15-20 minute spell that was arguably their best football of the season in which they utterly dominated the game.

Matt Bateman was a real handful, as was Dan Jones, with new signing Jimmy Hartley down the left wing.

Berko deservedly took the lead after 65 minutes with a Tom Carter strike from just outside the box.

The last 10 minutes were quite edgy as Hadley battled for an equaliser but Berko hung on.

Ashton Campbell scored a late goal for Berkhamsted in their 2-1 league defeat at home to Oxhey Jets last Tuesday.

Goalless at the break, Jets had gone two goals up through Leigh Stevens and Luke Lloyd.

Berko host Colney Heath on Saturday before heading to Potters Bar in the Herts Senior Challenge Cup on Tuesday, November 1.

In the FA Vase Second Round draw held on Monday Berko have been pitted at home to Hullbridge Sports of Essex – a side they knocked out of the competition last season.

The match will be played on Saturday, November 12.