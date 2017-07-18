Competition for places is really heating up at Berkhamsted as new faces set to do battle with regulars

Berkhamsted did well to hold Chesham United to a 3-3 draw in their first home pre-season friendly.

It was a draw against a team from two divisions higher, albeit a side undergoing a transitional period under the new joint management of Dan Talbot and Jon Meakes.

The United side had prolific one-time Hemel Town strike pair Lewis Toomey and Victor Osubu up front as well as speedy Oram Swales, who has joined from St Albans City.

More recently, Toomey has impressed while playing for another local club, Kings Langley.

New Berko signing Stacy Field, who has netted more than 100 times for Aylesbury United, put the hosts in front shortly before half-time.

Chesham used a lot of substitutes in the second half, and netted twice from penalties after clumsy challenges by Berko defenders conceded spot kicks around the hour mark.

United made it 3-1 after scoring from close range with their only goal from open play.

However, Field soon pulled one goal back for Berko and Dan Jones hit the equaliser, getting hurt in the process after nipping in to be first to a loose ball to score at the canal end.

Berko included a trio of players who have chosen to return to Broadwater after spells in Joe Sweeney’s London Colney Premier Division-winning side last season – full back Chris Cutler, midfielder Alfie Osborne and winger Ashley Morrissey.

Winger Frankie Jowle has come back from newly-promoted Harpenden and Berko had 20-year-old George Biggadike at centre back after signing from Leverstock Green and 17-year-old Nick Kouroushi from Hadley Wood and Wingate.

It was a good result for Steve Bateman’s side and competition for places will heat up when several of last year’s regulars return from holiday.

Berko were due to entertain newly-promoted Thame last night (Tuesday) as the Gazette was going to press.

This Saturday the Comrades then host relegated Hayes and Yeading, who are managed by ex-King Langley boss Paul Hughes and will be in the same division as Thame. The following Tuesday, July 25, Berko then go to Risborough Rangers (7.30pm) for their last away friendly of the pre-season

The season’s fixture list continues to be built with Berko drawn at home to Leighton Town in the Premier Division Cup on August 29.

