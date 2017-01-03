Comas denies Langley’s old boys to seal victory

Keeper Xavi Comas saved a late penalty from former Langley goalscorer Mitchell Weiss to earn Kings a win in a day of high drama on Monday.

A family accident delayed the arrival of Spanish keeper Comas until just before the starting deadline on a day of high drama as Langley hosted Hayes and Yeading United in a reunion with former managers and players.

United fielded seven ex-Kings Langley players in their starting line-up and had the better of the opening quarter of an hour, culminating in a close range Josh Chamberlain header being tipped over the bar by the alert Comas.

There was little to report for the next 30 minutes. That was to change though, as the half entered its final minute when David Hutton was fouled ten yards inside the touchline and midway into the opposition half.

There was a ripple of anticipation from those that had seen the playmaker dispatch previous free kicks from an identical position and sure enough, his kick arced over a crowd of players, taking a slight deflection on the way into the top far corner.

The second period was played at a far higher pace.Jerry Amoo’s spectacular run through the defence ended with a shot straight at Danny Boness and Ryan Plowright headed over, while at the other end, a Ryan Hope through ball saw Comas quick off his line to make a brave block at the feet of Mitchell Weiss.

As the visitors mounted the pressure to find an equaliser, so Kings raised their determination that they would not pass and the back four of Jack Pattison, Emmanuel Folarin, Jorell Johnson and Mayo Balogun were outstanding, inspired by the confidence of Comas, who made an amazing double save from Josh Chamberlain.

Tireless midfield performances from Dean Hitchcock and Ryan Plowright found outlets in Steve Ward and Jerry Amoo on the wings and Manny Duku up front, but the final act in the drama was reserved for the last minute of normal time when Folarin was adjudged to have handled in the box and up stepped Mitchell Weiss, scorer of 70 goals for Kings over the last three seasons.

He placed a low shot to the corner, only for Comas to cap a near perfect performance with a save to his right.

Minutes later the contest ended to a standing ovation from the large home support for a team that had given its all.

Kings visit Frome Town on Saturday.